Audell Fortenberry Tarver



Brandon



- Audell Fortenberry Tarver, 93, joined her Heavenly Father on Thursday, July 11, 2019, with her family by her side. Visitation will be 5-8pm Friday, July 12, 2019, at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS. Services will be 2pm Saturday at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS with burial to follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Pearl, MS.



Mrs. Tarver was born in Laurel, MS on May 1, 1926, to Cleve Fortenberry and Hattie McWilliams Fortenberry. She was a member of Christ Way Church and was very active in church. Audell loved her family and taking care of them. She always had a home cooked meal prepared for them at anytime and she loved taking care of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to taking care of family she loved working in her yard and tending to her flowers.



Survivors include her daughter, Clevie Hallman; brother, Joe Edward Fortenberry; grandchildren, Richard Scott Hallman (Paul) and Jeffrey "Bubba" Hallman (Summer); great grandchildren, Brennan Hallman, Elisha Hallman, Josh Hallman, Dylan Hallman, Avery Hallman and Sterling Grace Hallman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Tarver; son-in-law, Richard Hallman; parents, Cleve and Ruth Fortenberry, sisters, Pauline Blair, Myrtis Carpenter and Earline Blair; and brothers, Earnest Cleveland Fortenberry, Delton Fortenberry and James Fortenberry.



Published in Clarion Ledger on July 13, 2019