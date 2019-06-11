|
|
Audrey B. Wise
Columbia, South Carolina - Audrey Wise went home to be with her Lord on June 6, 2019. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 13 at Lakewood Memorial Funeral Home. The celebration of her life will follow at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be held in Lakewood Memorial Park, in Jackson, Mississippi.
She was born in Dublin, Georgia on March 11, 1931 to George and Lola Bracewell. Audrey was preceded in death by her husband Floyd; three older sisters and an older brother.
Early in her childhood, Audrey and her sisters moved to the Georgia Baptist Children's Home in Hapeville, Georgia after the death of their father. Audrey's life at the Children's Home provided her with good training, happy memories and lifelong friends. As an adult, she returned for many reunions hosted by the Children's Home.
Audrey graduated from Hapeville High School in 1949. She earned a certificate of office administration from Norman College, a two-year Baptist institution in Georgia. Throughout her career, she was employed by many companies including the Atlanta Journal & Constitution newspaper and the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. She retired in 1994 from Nassar and Jones Eye Clinic in Jackson, Mississippi.
While working her first job in Atlanta, Audrey's friends invited her to Youth for Christ meetings and Bible studies. As she studied the Bible with her friends she learned she needed a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. It was at this time she made the decision to follow Christ.
She met Floyd, her future husband, at Southern Freight Association where they both worked in Atlanta. They married on November 23, 1955. Audrey and Floyd were blessed with 59 years of marriage and three daughters. The Wise family moved to Greenville, South Carolina in 1970 where Floyd worked with Liberty Life Insurance. In 1975 Audrey and her family moved from Greenville, South Carolina to the Jackson, Mississippi area.
Audrey was an active member of First Baptist Church, Jackson. She visited for the homebound ministry, worked with International Children and helped at Crestwood Baptist Mission with the sewing class. She was active in her Women's Missionary Union (WMU) circle. As a member of WMU Audrey sewed and donated pillows to patients at the Hederman Cancer Center.
Throughout her life, Audrey enjoyed sending cards and letters to people and many were encouraged by her correspondence.
Audrey is survived by her daughters Carol McDill (Phillip), Joy Lambe (Ron), and Valerie Rumfelt (Clark), grandson Stephen and Joshua (Kelsey) McDill and a great grandson Liam Carrick McDill and numerous nieces and nephews.
In recent years, Audrey lived at Brookdale Brandon and then Amara Place and Parklane NHC in Columbia, South Carolina. The family appreciates the care and encouragement Audrey received from the staff of these facilities.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Georgia Baptist Children's Home. The mailing address is Alan L. McCumber, Chief Financial Officer, 505 Waterworks Road, Palmetto, Georgia 30268.
Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever. Psalm 23:6
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 11, 2019