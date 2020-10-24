1/
Audrey Catherine Powers Phillips
1927 - 2020
Audrey Catherine Powers Phillips

Brandon - Audrey Catherine Powers Phillips, 93, died Thursday October 22, 2020 surrounded by her family at home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00a.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Sebrell Funeral Home in Ridgeland. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 at Sebrell Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at the Mississippi State Veterans Cemetery in Newton.

Mrs. Phillips was born on July 7, 1927 in Covington, KY, the daughter of the late Richard and Mary Powers. She retired from Mississippi State Tax Commission where she worked as a Tax Revenue Analyst.

A faithful Catholic, Mrs. Phillips was a communicant of St. Jude Catholic Church and a former parishioner at St. Therese Catholic Church.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Thomas Phillips and son, Rick Phillips.

She will be most remembered as a beloved mother, a cherished and devoted grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother as well as a loving friend.

Mrs. Phillips is survived by her son, Thomas Phillips and his wife Susan of Richardson, TX; daughter, Patricia Gray and her husband Gary of Brandon, MS; son, Mike Phillips and wife Betty of Brandon, MS; son David Phillips and his wife Donna of Madison, MS; 10 grandchildren ,12 great grandchildren and 8 great- great grandchildren.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Sebrell Funeral Home
OCT
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Sebrell Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Sebrell Funeral Home
425 Northpark Drive
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 957-6946
