Audrey Scott Morton
Snellville - Audrey Scott Morton passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at her daughter's home in Snellville, Georgia. Audrey was born on June 13, 1924, in Montgomery, Alabama to Sidney Wallace Scott and Edna Victoria Dunwoody Scott. She was the eldest of twelve children, six brothers and five sisters.
Audrey graduated from Marbury High School in Marbury, Alabama. After high school, she held positions in support of the Army Air Corps at Brookley Field outside of Mobile, Alabama and at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. until World War II ended.
She married her high school sweetheart, William Lock Morton, Sr. on November 21, 1945, one week after he returned from completing his service with the U.S. Navy during WWII. Audrey and William made their home in numerous locations due to William's employment with the Federal Government. After residing in Birmingham, Alabama, Miami, Florida, Jackson, Mississippi, Woodbridge, Virginia, and Austin, Texas, they retired to Clinton, Mississippi.
Audrey was a faithful and devoted member of First United Methodist Church in Clinton since 1982 where she was involved in the Grace and Mary Ruth Circles, the Senior Choir and Bell Choir, along with the Friday Bible Study. She was a founding member of the FUMC Prayer Group. She was a true southern lady who always exhibited her faith and love for her family and friends. She was beloved by many and will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her son, William L. "Bill" Morton, Jr. (Beth) of Clinton, Mississippi; her daughter, Welyne Morton Thomas (Curt) of Snellville, Georgia; brothers Wallace (Evelyn, deceased) Scott, Guy (Louise) Scott, Bob Scott, Jim (Judy) Scott and Michael (Denise) Scott; sisters Betty (James) Harmon, June (Harold) Stone, Brenda (Roger) Myers; grandchildren Amber Leigh Morton, William Lock Morton, III (Mindy), Scott McCants Thomas, and great grandchildren JC Hester, McClara Elisabeth Morton, Madeline Morlier, William Lock Morton, IV, and Blakely Pollard Thomas; former daughter-in-law, Penny Torrance and her family; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Lock Morton, Sr., grandson, Blake Montgomery Thomas, sisters, Elenor Scott Harris and Lorene Scott Reeves, brother, Sidney Scott, and daughter-in-law, Tina Morton.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 10:00 - 12:00 and services following at Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home in Birmingham, Alabama.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019