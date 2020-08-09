1/1
Avery Wayne Johnson
1992 - 2020
Avery Wayne Johnson

Brandon, MS - Avery Wayne Johnson, of Brandon, passed away on August 8, 2020. A graduate of Brandon High School, he was 28 years old.

Avery was born in Durant, OK on March 26, 1992. He is survived by his three brothers Tommy Aron Blake Johnson, Andrew Chase Johnson and Ashton Marshall Johnson; his parents, Tommy Wayne Johnson, Jr and Gina Marlene Paris Johnson, of Brandon; maternal grandfather Allen Paris of Mead, OK and maternal grandmother Freida Spears of Coleman, OK.

He married his soulmate and life partner Tiffany Paige Prisock Johnson on August 24, 2018, forever cherishing and doting on his family with her, Brooklyn Elizabeth Prisock and Hayden Avery Johnson. Avery committed his life to providing the best for his family and was a co-owner of P360 Performance Sports where he coached and trained hundreds of youth baseball players.

A 2010 graduate and baseball player from Brandon High School, Avery earned a scholarship to play baseball at Belhaven University in Jackson, MS. He attended and played three years as a right-handed pitcher before moving to P360 Performance Sports full time. He credited his mentors in learning to play and coach who were instrumental in forming his amazing ability to impact players in a positive way: Chris Snopek, Gerard Gibert, Neill Bartling, and Hill Denson. He had too numerous friends, teammates, and coaches in life to mention…he was always known as "everyone's best friend". Baseball was his life.

Avery was an avid hunter. For Christmas 2008 he met his best friend Rook. Everyone that knew Avery knew Rook, who remained by his side faithfully as an expert retriever and loyal friend until May 12, 2020. Avery and Rook traversed the woods in Mississippi and Oklahoma hunting deer, ducks, geese, squirrels, and anything else that was in season. Rook will return to his side, joining Avery at burial.

Gone too young, Avery is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Tommy Wayne Johnson, Sr. and his paternal grandmother Nina Marie Hokett Johnson.

Visitation will be at Ott Lee Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 11:00 AM - 12:45 PM, with graveside services beginning at 2:00 PM at Crestview Memorial Gardens in Brandon, MS.

You may share condolences at www.ottandlee.com.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
