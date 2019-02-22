B. E. Hales



Pearl - B.E. Hales, 93, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at University Hospital in Jackson. Visitation is 11 am Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon. Services are 1 pm Saturday at the funeral home with burial in Mendenhall Cemetery.



Mr. Hales was a native of Scott County and a longtime resident of Rankin County. He was a member of Skyway Hills Baptist Church in Pearl. Mr. Hales was a WW II Army Veteran and traveled to all his WW II reunions with his Company. He retired from Marquette Cement Plant in Brandon as a Crane Operator for many years. After retirement, he owned a Car Wash in Pearl and Appliance Service and enjoyed traveling. He was happiest when he traveled with his wife Lorene and daughter Linda making new friends all across the United States.



Mr. Hales was preceded in death by his wife Lorene Hales; daughter, Linda Hales and sister, Lodena Hales Walker. Survivors include his nieces, Glenda Walker Chambers, Margaret Ponder and Shelia Shows; nephews, David Walker and Billy Chambers; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Louise Wallace Walker and James Otis Walker and a host of other nieces and nephews.



