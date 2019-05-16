B. W. "Sam" Brown, Sr.



Flora - B.W. (Sam) Brown, Sr., 86, died May 14, 2019, at his residence in Flora, MS.



Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Sebrell Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Flora City Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and after 10 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.



Mr. Brown was born in Buckhorn, MS, on September 18, 1932, to the late Bud and Virgie Brown. He married Jannett Rowland on February 29, 1953. They were happily married for 63 years until her death in 2016. Their love of family was of the utmost importance. The Browns moved around during the early years of their marriage so he could work hard and provide for his family and other families by his passion of farming. They lived in the north Delta area until moving to the Inverness area and then the Potosi community in Yazoo County in the fall of 1959. They later lived in Benoit, Indianola, Estill (Hollandale area), before moving to the Flora area in 1971.



Mr. Brown's passion for farming lasted his entire lifetime. He always looked forward to gardening time and sharing the results of his labor with family and friends.



Survivors include son, B.W. (Sammy) Brown, Jr. and wife Carol; daughters, Sandra Brown and Julia Brown, grandchildren, Robert Louis Brown and wife Tracy and great granddaughter Ava Addison; Ashley Brown Tucker and husband Jason Tucker; and Michael Christopher Patrick all of Flora; sisters, Mary Kersten of Michigan and Bonnie Gregory of Pontotoc, MS, and a host of nieces of nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Brown is preceded in death by three brothers: Elson Brown, Jack Brown and James Otis Brown; two sisters: Marie Sansing and Beuner Mooneyham. Published in Clarion Ledger on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary