Barbara Ann Driver



Byram - Barbara Ann Driver, 77, went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on September 7, 2020. Barbara was born on January 5, 1944 to Francis Taylor and Clyde Eugene Miller in French Camp, MS along with her twin sister and best friend, Betty. As one of five girls, there was a never a dull moment in the Miller household. Barbara had a love of music and enjoyed singing in choirs all through her life. On December 21, 1962, she married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, James Driver.



Barbara was a Godly wife, devoted mother, beloved sister, and a relentless prayer warrior to all. Her family was her pride and joy. She enjoyed planting in her flower beds, reading her Bible, talking on the phone, volunteering for the drive thru nativity at her church, and keeping up with all her Facebook family. She truly cared about each and every person she came in contact with throughout her days.



Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and sister (Mary Black). She is survived by her husband (James Driver), son and daughter-in-law (Todd and Lorrie Driver), grandson (Trent Driver), granddaughter (Morgan Hartley and husband Cameron), great grandson (Easton Hartley), three sisters (Betty Killebrew, Peggy Williams, and Patsy Mayfield), and numerous nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Barbara's memory to Lakeshore Church, 6880 South Siwell Road, Byram, MS 39272. Private Ceremony for Family Only.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store