|
|
Barbara Ann Keeter
Clinton - Barbara Ann Keeter died on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Mississippi University
Medical Hospital, she was 83. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, Clinton. The family will receive friends from 12:30 pm - 2 pm. Interment will follow at Clinton City Cemetery.
Barbara was a native of Tishomingo, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma City the daughter of Col. Clive and Emma Murray. Graduated High
school from Classen High school in Oklahoma City. Attended college at Oklahoma State where she received a Bachelor of arts degree. A member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority, she continued as an active alumni throughout her life time. On graduation she married Fredrick Keeter, her husband of 61 years. Her family lived in 5 different locations in Oklahoma, then went for language training in Washington DC to prepare for 2 years of life in Tunis, Tunisia. There she served with the Methodist Mission program. Morgantown, West Virginia was the next stop, where she served as President of the American Women's Federation. On to Puerto Rico for 2 years, then back to Morgantown, WV. She worked with the Pi Beta Phi Mission Board and the Methodist church, volunteering weekly for the American Women's Federation. Barbara moved to Clinton, MS in 1978 and served in many capacities with the United Methodist Church, including Church Treasurer for approximately 15 years. She loved serving with New Comers club, playing bridge, Le Bonte' Women's club, where she donated her beautifully sewn quilts to the Batson's Childrens Hospital for over 15 years. She thrived in being selfless and giving, looking for someone to help. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Clive Murray, Jr, and her sister, Betty Ernest.
She is survived by her husband, Fredrick Keeter of Clinton; daughter, Melissa Treat(Mike) of Hattiesburg; sons, Kent Keeter(Kathy) of Clinton, Kevin Keeter(Rebecca) of Birmingham, AL; nine grandchildren, Nathan (Danielle), Neil (Abbe) and Nicolas(Bea)Treat; Jennifer and Christopher Keeter; Benjamin, Josiah, Elisabeth and lsaac Keeter; and 4 great-grandchildren, Levi and Emmie Treat; and Rivers and Piper Treat.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020