Barbara Ann Maye
1937 - 2020
Barbara Ann Maye

Jackson - Barbara Ann (Cone) Maye, 83, died peacefully of natural causes on November 18, 2020, at home in Jackson MS.

Barbara is survived by her Son, Donald (Eddie) Maye (wife Sherry) of Jackson, MS; Granddaughters, Erica Maye and Holly Hayes; and two Great Granddaughters and multiple Nieces and Nephews. She is preceded in death by her Husband, Roy J. Maye of Fort Worth, TX; her oldest Son, Dennis Maye of Fort Worth; Granddaughter, Rachael Maye of Fort Worth, TX; her Parents, Glen and Rachel Cone of Davis, OK; her Brother, Glen Cone of Eufaula, OK.

Barbara was born on April 13, 1937 in Davis OK. Roy and Barbara married on April 10, 1955 in Gainesville, TX. They moved to Fort Worth in 1963 and lived there until she moved to Mississippi in 2016 to be with Don and Sherry. She worked for Classified Parking Systems in Fort Worth for many years.

Barbara was an active woman who was deeply devoted to and involved with Stadium Drive Baptist Church, in Fort Worth, where she and Roy were members for many years. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting, as well as going to her sons Ice Hockey games and Rodeos. Her family and friends will always remember her as a loving and caring Wife, Mother, and Daughter.

Visitation is scheduled for Barbara on Sunday, November 22, 2020, from 2 to 4 pm at Wright & Ferguson in Clinton, MS. A graveside service will be held at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 2 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made to Stadium Drive Baptist Church in Fort Worth Texas.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
1 entry
November 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
