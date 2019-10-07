|
|
Barbara Ann Puckett Herring
Franklin County. - June 22, 1947 - October 5, 2019
Barbara Ann Puckett Herring, 72, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus early Saturday, October 5, 2019 surrounded by her family in her home on Cotton Branch Plantation in Smithdale, MS. She was born June 22, 1947 in Tishomingo County to C.L. and Ophelia "Gran" Puckett.
She was a graduate of Murrah High School in Jackson, MS. She later attended Mississippi State College for Women in Columbus, MS where she majored in Home Economics and met the love of her life, Ed. They were married on May 31, 1968 and later made their home in Franklin County.
Barbara was a faithful member of Meadville United Methodist Church where she was active in the choir and served in many capacities over the years including her favorite, organizing the annual church bazaar. She was a founding member of the Franklin Junior Woman's Club and a lifelong member of the Franklin County Pine Burr Garden Club. She was a founding member of Finishing Touch Design Club. Flowers were her favorite past-time. She served as a member of the Garden Clubs of Mississippi Board and the Mississippi Flower Show Judges' Council. Barbara became an Accredited Flower Show judge in 1986 and went on to become a Master Flower Show Judge in 1992. She completed Master Gardener certification and was an outstanding floral designer herself. She used her talents when she purchased The Flower Shop in 1993. She thoroughly enjoyed ministering to others through flower design. In addition to her flower shop, Barbara was Vice-President and served as a member on the Board of Directors of Herring Gas Company, Inc.
Barbara had a great gift of hospitality. She enjoyed entertaining and taking care of others. Her greatest joy was taking care of her family whom she loved and cared for very well. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Ed; son and daughter-in-law Jody and Tiffany Herring; daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and Shelly Cowart; son and daughter-in-law Josh and Victoria Herring; brother and sister-in-law Tom and Shirlee Puckett as well as 10 grandchildren: John Ryan Cowart and wife Haleigh, Emily Alyne Smith, Abbey Elizabeth Smith, Graham Norris Cowart and fiancé' Montanna, Ben Herring Cowart, Shelby Nicole Smith, Joseph Bryden Herring, Charles Hayden Herring, Samuel Kyle Cowart and Elias Marcus Herring. She was very blessed with 4 great-grandchildren: Branch Ryan Cowart, Wyatt Hayes Smith, Oakleigh Elizabeth Cowart, and Adalynn James Savage.
Preceding her in death were her parents and brother Steve Puckett.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 5 - 8 pm at Franklin Funeral Home. Visitation will continue at 10 am on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Meadville United Methodist Church with services beginning at 11 am. Graveside service will follow at Midway Cemetery in Meadville, MS.
Pall Bearers will be her oldest six grandsons. Honorary pall bearers are Sam Brocato, Bill Halford, Les Hill, Ty Jones, Phil Keeter, John Maxey, Brent Saunders, and David Scarbrough.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Oct. 7, 2019