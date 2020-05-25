Barbara Ellen Leonard Haffey Bogy



Ebenezer - Barbara Ellen Leonard Haffey Bogy, 67, of Ebenezer, Mississippi passed away on May 22, 2020. She was born on April 29, 1953 in Duncansville, Pennsylvania to Thomas and Mildred Leonard.



At 36, she fulfilled her lifelong dream of becoming a registered nurse, graduating from Holmes Community College and Hinds Community College. She was devoted to her craft until she retired in 2019 as a night nursing supervisor from University of Mississippi Medical Center in Lexington. She also worked many years for Sta-Home Health Agency. She was a dedicated friend to her co-workers. Barbara was artistic and appreciated the beauty of unique arts and crafts and enjoyed live music and arts performances. She found great joy in hosting swim parties for her family and friends at her home. She proudly followed her grandchildren's many athletic, artistic, and academic events.



She was preceded in death by her parents and by her high school sweetheart and best friend, James "Jimmy" Haffey. Most of her life was devoted to travels and adventures with him. Barbara and Jimmy started a farm and raised a family together before starting second careers. She was also preceded in death by her second husband, Ben Bogy with whom she spent almost ten happy years traveling and cooking together. She is survived by her children Mollie Ellen Haffey Caldwell, 46, Jim Haffey, 42 (Rae Anne), and Thomas Haffey, 35 (Rebecca), stepdaughter Katherine, her two sisters, Annetta Russell and Sally Ulery, and one brother Christ Leibegott. She was known as "Nanny" and loved by her grandchildren Ariel (Josh), Banning, Hayley, Hudson, Theodore, Elliott, Penelope, Charlotte, Alice, and Evangeline, and one great-grandson, Benton. She was also particularly fond of her numerous nieces and nephews as well as her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.



Barbara was a devout Christian and Catholic. She was a communicant of St. Thomas Catholic Church in Lexington, Mississippi for over 40 years. The highlight of her week was usually attending a weekly bible study with her church family.



A small, private ceremony will be held for family on Thursday, May 28. Pallbearers include: Tommy Haffey, Josh Killebrew, Brendon Quon, Sam Sample, Addison Ray, and Wayne Ray.



A Memorial Mass will be held in the near future in her honor. Donations may be made to St. Thomas Catholic Church in Lexington, Mississippi or the Holmes Community College Foundation.









