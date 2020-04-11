|
Barbara Gandy Banks
Madison - Barbara Gandy Banks, 82, of Madison passed away at St. Catherine's Village on Thursday, April 9.
Barbara was born and raised in Meridian, MS. She graduated from Meridian High School and attended Meridian Junior College.
In 1957, she married Bill Banks at Kindley Air Force Base in Bermuda.
Barbara loved being with family and friends. She especially loved her 3 grandchildren who called her Mimi. Gardening, playing bridge, and traveling were just a few of the many things she enjoyed. She was also a proud member of Beta Sigma Phi.
Alzheimer's snatched Barbara away from her friends and family, quickly. There are so many recipes we wanted to write down, trips we wanted to take, gardening tips we needed to hear, and stories about her childhood we wanted her to share.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Bill Banks, her father Paul E. Gandy, her mother Willie Mae Myles and her brother Donald Gandy.
She is survived by her daughters, Cindy Warner (Bill) and Susan Quertermous (Ted), her grandchildren Emily Warner Spring (Peyton), Tyler Quertermous and Kelly Quertermous all of Madison County, her brother Terry Gandy (Libby) and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at St. Catherine's Village Siena Center, Joy Care, and Compassus Hospice Care. You all treated Mom/Mimi with love and dignity, and we will be forever grateful.
A private family graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 14, at Parkway Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Independent Methodist Church, P.O. Box 2194, Madison, MS 39130.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020