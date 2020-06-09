Barbara Gardner
Jackson - Barbara Louise Gardner, 87, died on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at St. Catherine's Village in Madison, MS. Graveside services will be held in Spanish Fork Cemetery in Spanish Fork, Utah at a later date.
Mrs. Gardner was born in Staten Island, New York in 1933. Her parents were the late Harold Schaefer and Selina Louise Malle Schaefer. She grew up in New York and graduated from the Ann May School of Nursing in New Jersey in 1954. She went on to work at Fitkin Memorial Hospital in New Jersey where she specialized in pediatrics. While attending nursing school she met the love of her life, Frank Gardner, who was a young soldier who had just returned from the Korean War and was assigned to Fort Monmouth, New Jersey. It was love at first sight and they were married February 12, 1955. Mrs. Gardner went on to be a faithful, dedicated Army officer's wife living all over the United States, Germany, Panama, and Turkey. They retired in 1979 to Pensacola, Florida and moved to Clinton, Mississippi in 1986 and then to St. Catherine's Village in Madison, Mississippi in 2002.
Mrs. Gardner was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Madison Ward and former member of the Clinton Ward. She served her church faithfully in many positions in leadership and teaching. She served with her husband for many years as temple workers in the Atlanta, GA temple as well as the Baton Rouge, LA temple. Mrs. Gardner was a devout Christian who loved her church, her family, and the Lord.
Mrs. Gardner is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Keith Gardner, and her grandson, Austin Thomas. She leaves behind their three children, Linda Gardner Holmes and her husband, Jack, of Spring Hill, TN; Keith Gardner and his wife Signe, of North Salt Lake, UT; and Kathy Gardner Thomas and her husband, Don, of Raymond, MS. She also leaves behind 5 grandchildren, Cristy Hartner, Shawn Thomas, Steven Thomas (and his wife Shelley), Alyssa Gardner and David Gardner. She also leaves 5 great grandchildren, Xander, Hayley and Ashley Hartner, and Brooklyn and Jaiden Thomas.
