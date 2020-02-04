|
|
Barbara H. Bailey
Starkville - Barbara H. Bailey, 82, formerly of Brandon, went home to Heaven on Monday, February 3, 2020.
Visitation will be 11:00am-1:00pm, Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl. Funeral services will follow at 1:00pm in the funeral home chapel with interment in Brandon Memorial Gardens.
Barbara was born September 14, 1937, in Drew, MS, a daughter of the late Woodrow Wilson Hays and Ava Ruth Smith Hays.
A loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Barbara doted on her family. Creating crafts with her great-grandchildren or preparing sumptuous holiday meals, Barbara reveled in every moment.
Barbara was a dedicated Christian and true steward of our Lord's work. As an ordained minister and counselor, Barbara committed her life to sharing the Gospel. She was a faithful church member, most recently at Bethel Baptist Church in Brandon, and over the years actively taught Sunday School, Bible classes, and prayer groups.
Barbara's heart for service to others led her to Prison Ministries were she volunteered for more than 40 years, and she worked tirelessly for the Prison Angel Tree program.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, Claude E. Bailey.
Survivors include daughter, Debi Burns (Michael); son, Lynn Bailey; sisters, Glenda McHenry, and Patricia Moore; grandchildren, Brittany Coleman (William), Hannah Bailey, Nicholas Bailey, Mandi Sanders (Will), and Megan Reese (Chance); great-grandchildren, Madelynn Coleman, Tripp Sanders, Charlie Sanders, Cadence Reese, Luna Sanders, Koda Bailey, Penny Bailey, Liam Coleman, and Lillian Coleman; nieces and nephew, Lucy Hunt, Lee Shutze, and John McHenry and their families; and special caregivers, Juanita Box, and Tiffany Hogan.
Memorials may be made to the Prison Fellowship and Angel Tree program at www.prisonfellowship.org.
To share condolences please visit www.baldwinleepearl.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020