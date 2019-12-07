|
Barbara Huffmaster
Brandon, MS - Barbara Ann Talbert Huffmaster, 81, transcended Dec. 5, 2019, while in Hospice Ministries. Visitation will be held on Mon. Dec. 9, 2019 from 9am-10:45am at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS. Funeral Services are 11am on Mon. Dec. 9, 2019 at the Ott & Lee Funeral Home Chapel in Brandon, MS. Graveside Services will follow at 2:30pm on Mon. Dec. 9, 2019 at Long Creek Baptist Cemetery in Meridian, MS.
Barbara was born April 14, 1938 in Bailey, MS. Her family later moved into Meridian, MS where she attended Meridian High School and Meridian Junior College, receiving her degree in pre-school education. She is known for her total commitment to God, first and always, and that naturally overflowed into the love of her churches.
Barbara, or "Mrs. Huff", as she is called, had a natural gift and love for children. She was a hands on mom until 1970, when she started her career as a preschool educator for K5 at Van Winkle Baptist Church in Jackson, MS. Little did she know that this would begin her forty year career as a Teacher and Director. Barbara loved her work, and through her love for God, for her church, and for children, her child care centers flourished. Parents came from miles away to bring their tykes to be under her care. In 1984, she became Director of Van Winkle Preschool and merged the Sunday Preschool with the Day Program. She attended Van Winkle and directed both programs. Under her guidance, the Preschool was able to buy more buses, build a playground, and pay off debts. Van Winkle Baptist Church was sold and she prayed for a new location.
In 2000, after much prayer, Barbara contacted Dr. Bobby Dugan, pastor of Wild Wood Baptist Church in Clinton, MS. He was open to letting her ministry continue. The Preschool was relocated to Clinton, where it flourished once again. Seeing a real need for after school care with elementary school children, she extended her ministry to them. Through her service, she was able to minister not only to the children under her care, but also to their parents. Barbara was able to change lives and be a witness of the faith through her love for children.
Barbara retired in May 2009. In November of 2009, she engaged in a battle with breast cancer and won. She was diagnosed in 2010 with aphasia dementia and fought it for nine years.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Huffmaster, and by her daughter, Angelia Huffmaster of Brandon. She precedes her two children, Devange Arnold (Charles Sallis) and Charles I. Huffmaster (Cheri). She was blessed with three grandchildren, Joshua Arnold (Cassie), Jonathan Huffmaster and Brittney Huffmaster; her son in law, Mike Hudson; three great grandchildren, Micalyn Arnold, Alayna Arnold, Seanna Arnold and one great-great grandchild, Veda Arnold.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019