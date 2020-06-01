Barbara Jones
Ridgeland - Barbara Laura O'Briant Jones, 86, passed away on Monday May 26, 2020.
Barbara is survived by her spouse, Thadius Jones, Sr.; daughters, Donna Palmire (Bill), Brenda Alexander (Mark), her son Thadius Milford Jones, Jr., and her son-in-law Jimmy Gray; grandchildren, Renee Davidson( Mark), Jackye Barbour, Chris Palmire (Shannon), Jessica McFarland (Matt), Jarrod Warwick, Kayla Adair (Justin), Marcus Alexander, Nicholas Alexander and Olivia Jones; and eleven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Barbara is preceded in death by her daughter Cynthia Gray.
For additional information go to www.parkwayfuneralhomeridgeland.com
Ridgeland - Barbara Laura O'Briant Jones, 86, passed away on Monday May 26, 2020.
Barbara is survived by her spouse, Thadius Jones, Sr.; daughters, Donna Palmire (Bill), Brenda Alexander (Mark), her son Thadius Milford Jones, Jr., and her son-in-law Jimmy Gray; grandchildren, Renee Davidson( Mark), Jackye Barbour, Chris Palmire (Shannon), Jessica McFarland (Matt), Jarrod Warwick, Kayla Adair (Justin), Marcus Alexander, Nicholas Alexander and Olivia Jones; and eleven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Barbara is preceded in death by her daughter Cynthia Gray.
For additional information go to www.parkwayfuneralhomeridgeland.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 1 to Jun. 7, 2020.