Barbara Jones
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Jones

Ridgeland - Barbara Laura O'Briant Jones, 86, passed away on Monday May 26, 2020.

Barbara is survived by her spouse, Thadius Jones, Sr.; daughters, Donna Palmire (Bill), Brenda Alexander (Mark), her son Thadius Milford Jones, Jr., and her son-in-law Jimmy Gray; grandchildren, Renee Davidson( Mark), Jackye Barbour, Chris Palmire (Shannon), Jessica McFarland (Matt), Jarrod Warwick, Kayla Adair (Justin), Marcus Alexander, Nicholas Alexander and Olivia Jones; and eleven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Barbara is preceded in death by her daughter Cynthia Gray.

For additional information go to www.parkwayfuneralhomeridgeland.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 1 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
6018537696
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Parkway Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved