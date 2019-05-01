|
Barbara Lee Windham Nail
Clinton - Barbara Lee Windham Nail, age 82, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 in the loving arms of her husband of 63 years, William Lamar Nail Jr.. She was preceded in death by her parents, Otho and Ida Windham of Grenada, MS, her brothers, Vernon Windham, Paul Windham (Grace), Bill Windham (Ethel) and sisters, Azilene Rayburn (Stanley) and Sue Dogan (Harold). She is survived by her husband, William Lamar Nail, Jr. of Clinton, MS: son, William "Bud" Lamar Nail III (Mary) of Picayune, MS, daughters, Antoinette Franklin (Dennis) of Utica, MS, and Teresa Young (Duane) of Covington, LA, 5 grandchildren; Christy Bowen (Justin), William "Will" Lamar Nail IV (Jordan), Philip Crittenden, Lyndsay Franklin and Thomas Franklin (Staci); 4 great grandchildren: Grant Bowen, Griffin Bowen, Blair Bowen and Beau Thomas Franklin and numerous nieces and nephews.
Barbara was born on April 1, 1937 in Leflore, MS. She graduated as Valedictorian from Gore Springs High School where she lettered in basketball all 4 years. She attended Holmes Jr. College in Goodman, MS where she received a degree in Secretarial Science and later Hinds Jr. College in Raymond, MS where she received a degree in Health Information (RHIT). She worked as Director of Medical Records at Claiborne County Hospital, Director of Medical Records at Brentwood Behavioral Health (formerly Charter Hospital), and owned and operated a medical transcription business. She was Director of Medical Records at Hospice Ministries. Even after her retirement from Hospice Ministries, she continued working part-time until the end of 2018. She was a long time member of Morrison Heights Baptist Church of Clinton, MS.
She had a wonderful life. She loved life. She loved her friends. She loved her family. She loved her husband. But mostly she loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Funeral services will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park.
Published in Clarion Ledger from May 1 to May 2, 2019