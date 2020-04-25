|
|
Barbara Lu Sproull Jones
Jackson - Barbara Lu Sproull Jones, 89, died Friday, April 24, 2020 at her home. A family service will be held at St. James' Episcopal Church with burial in the church columbarium.
A native of Cincinnati, Ohio, she graduated from the Seven Hills School in Cincinnati and continued her education attending Bradford Jr. College in Haverville, MA for a year. She graduated from the University of Cincinnati where she was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. After graduation, she worked at the Children's Research Hospital in Cincinnati under Dr. Josepf Warkany. She has resided in Jackson since 1954.
A longtime communicant of St. James' Episcopal Church, she was active member of the Pastoral Care Committee. She was also a member of River Hills Club and the High Noon Luncheon Club as well as several bridge clubs.
Barbara fiercely loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She attended every event if possible, where they were participating. She always said she had the best sons in law and daughter in law. She loved her Lord and loved to play and sing hymns. Now she is singing with Jesus!
Barbara is predeceased by her parents, Dorothea and Howard Sproull and her brother, Howard E. Sproull, Jr. (Bud).
Survivors include her devoted husband of 66 years, Wolsey Jones; children, Lucia Jones (Dee) of Jackson; Van Jones (Nancy) of Madison; Christie Brooks (Larry) of Germantown, TN; grandchildren, Mary Lucia Jones Smith (Clayton) of Flora; Demarre Jones (Courtney) of Madison; Kyle Alston Jones and Fiancée Morgan Lewellen both of Jackson; Kelsey Jones Emerson (Webb) of Memphis, TN; Emily Brooks Hassell (Jay) of Madison; Lori Brooks May (Greg) of Lookout Mountain, GA; great grandchildren, Lucy Smith, Anna Grace Smith, Charlie Jones, Molly Jones, Brooks Hassell, Lee Alston Hassell, Luke May and Truman May.
We are forever grateful for our wonderful team of caregivers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or St. James' Episcopal Church Pastoral Care, 3680 Oak Ridge Drive, Jackson, MS 39206.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020