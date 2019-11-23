|
|
Barbara Mixon Braswell
Barbara Mixon Braswell, 81 passed away November 23, 2019. She was born December 28, 1937 in Sunflower County, MS to her parents, Edwin and Opal Scrivner Mixon. Barbara attended Linn High School and was a class of 1956 graduate.
After high school she attended Delta State College where she graduated with a degree in home economics and was a lifetime member of the Delta State University Alumni Association.
Barbara married the love of her life, Sam Braswell on May 28, 1961 and moved a few years later to Hernando where they have resided for the past fifty-four years.
She was a former member and secretary at Jackson Chapel Independent Congregational Methodist Church and was later an active member of Christ Community Church both in Hernando.
Barbara is survived by her husband of fifty eight years, Sam Braswell of Hernando, children, Bebe Braswell Ashley (Ty) of Magee, MS, Leda Braswell, Sam Braswell Jr, and Mandy Braswell Womack (David) all of Hernando, grandchildren, Erica Womack, Will Ashley, Allison Womack Hughey (Brandon), Nathan Ashley and Matt Womack and great grandson, Oliver Ashley. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Petey Mixon.
Service will be 10 am Monday, November 25, 2019 at Hernando Funeral Home with the family receiving friends beginning at 9 am. Graveside service will follow Monday, 2 pm at Linn Methodist Church Cemetery, Linn, MS. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to the in honor of Barbara Braswell.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019