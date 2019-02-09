Services
Barbara R. Bates


Madison - Barbara Ronnette "Ronnie" Bates, 78, of Jackson, MS went to be with her Savior on Thursday, February 7, at her residence in St. Catherine's Village.

She was born on September 25, 1940 to the late R.D. Prather and Imogene Leachman Prather of Lubbock Texas. She was married to the love of her life ,the late William Ellison Bates, of Jackson for 40 years.

Survivors include her sons; Clifton Edward Bates and wife Amy , William Hamilton Bates and wife Lacey; 5 adored grandsons, Ellis, Owen, Levi, Baylor and Britton ; her sisters, Lynda Wilson and Mary Lou Hopper .

Memorial service will be held at 2:30 on Sunday in the chapel at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland . The family will receive visitors from 1:00-2:30.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to for Alzheimer's Disease Research.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 9, 2019
