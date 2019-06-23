Services
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
(601) 859-3661
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Shafer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Sue Griffing Shafer


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara Sue Griffing Shafer Obituary
Barbara Sue Griffing Shafer

Clermont - December 27, 1936 - June 19, 2019

On June 19, 2019 Barbara died from leukemia in Clermont, FL.

She was preceded in death by her parents Harrell and Nolamae Griffing; a brother Hurley Griffing; and a son Marc Shafer. She leaves behind her husband, Allen Schafer; daughter, Madeline Schafer Orerio; Grandchildren, Erica Orerio, Ian Schafer, Olivia Schafer; great grandson, Liam Schafer; sister, Nola G. Cole; Brothers, David Griffing and Chris Griffing; and many relatives and friends.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Breeland Funeral Home
Download Now