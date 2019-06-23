|
Barbara Sue Griffing Shafer
Clermont - December 27, 1936 - June 19, 2019
On June 19, 2019 Barbara died from leukemia in Clermont, FL.
She was preceded in death by her parents Harrell and Nolamae Griffing; a brother Hurley Griffing; and a son Marc Shafer. She leaves behind her husband, Allen Schafer; daughter, Madeline Schafer Orerio; Grandchildren, Erica Orerio, Ian Schafer, Olivia Schafer; great grandson, Liam Schafer; sister, Nola G. Cole; Brothers, David Griffing and Chris Griffing; and many relatives and friends.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 23, 2019