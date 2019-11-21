Services
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
(601) 898-8565
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
First Ridgeland Baptist Church
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Ridgeland Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
First Ridgeland Baptist Church
302 W. Jackson St.
Ridgeland, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Tanner Stewart


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Tanner Stewart Obituary
Barbara Tanner Stewart

Madison - Barbara Tanner Stewart went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 20, 2019, at the age of 72. She was born October 2, 1947. She is survived by her loving husband, Ron Stewart, of 37 years; her sons Bo, Eddie, and Jason; her six grandchildren: Stewart, Libby, Olivia, Lee, Taylor Ann, and Ryley; her great grandchild Clayton; and her seven brothers and sisters.

Visitation and Memorial Services will be held at First Ridgeland Baptist Church, 302 W. Jackson St., Ridgeland, MS.

Visitation: Thursday, November 21, 5:00-8:00 p.m. Visitation and Services: Friday, November 22, Visitation from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. and the Funeral Service will be at 12:00 p.m. at First Ridgeland Baptist Church. Burial services to follow at Jessamine Cemetery in Ridgeland.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to:

First Ridgeland Baptist Church, Dwell Children Ministry

302 W. Jackson St., Ridgeland, MS 39157

www.firstridgeland.org/give
Published in Clarion Ledger on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -