Barbara Tanner Stewart
Madison - Barbara Tanner Stewart went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 20, 2019, at the age of 72. She was born October 2, 1947. She is survived by her loving husband, Ron Stewart, of 37 years; her sons Bo, Eddie, and Jason; her six grandchildren: Stewart, Libby, Olivia, Lee, Taylor Ann, and Ryley; her great grandchild Clayton; and her seven brothers and sisters.
Visitation and Memorial Services will be held at First Ridgeland Baptist Church, 302 W. Jackson St., Ridgeland, MS.
Visitation: Thursday, November 21, 5:00-8:00 p.m. Visitation and Services: Friday, November 22, Visitation from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. and the Funeral Service will be at 12:00 p.m. at First Ridgeland Baptist Church. Burial services to follow at Jessamine Cemetery in Ridgeland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to:
First Ridgeland Baptist Church, Dwell Children Ministry
302 W. Jackson St., Ridgeland, MS 39157
www.firstridgeland.org/give
Published in Clarion Ledger on Nov. 21, 2019