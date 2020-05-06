Barbara Thomas Wills
Clinton - Barbara Thomas Wills, 89, died May 5, 2020 in Jackson MS after a brief battle with COVID-19 and an extended challenge with Alzheimer's. Due to precautions with the virus, there will be no visitation and her funeral will be restricted to immediate family only on May 8th at Lakewood Funeral Home with interment at Lakewood Memorial Park, Jackson, MS. The family regrets these restrictions on all those who were touched by the relationships they had with Barbara over many years. Please remember her during this time and stay safe.
Mrs. Wills was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs William Renn (Lois) Thomas, her sister Mary Lois, her husband of 51 years Robert Judson Wills, and her son David Thomas Wills. She is survived by her son, Robert Judson (Barbara) Wills Jr.: Arley, AL: daughter in law Kathy (Mike) McCollough, Clinton: grandsons Andrew Judson Wills and Stephen Michael Wills; and 9 nieces and nephews.
The family appreciates the many expressions of support from family, friends, church members, and many of Mom's former students. We would also thank Brookdale Senior Living in Clinton, especially the staff of the Memory Care Unit, who provided such excellent care for Barbara during her last 4 years. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, Clinton or the Mississippi Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.
Published in Clarion Ledger from May 6 to May 7, 2020.