Barbara Todd Simard
Quebec, P.Q. Canada - Barbara Todd Simard, 73, died September 28 at her home in Old City Quebec, Canada. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jacques Simard, and her parents, Dr. Norman Todd of Newton, MS and Lillian Todd Homes of Newton and Jackson, MS.
A native of Newton, Mississippi, Barbara lived in Quebec over fifty years. She was a graduate of Newton High School where she participated in all levels of band activities, including the Mississippi All State Lions All State Band and the USA High School Band. While in high school, she played the flute in the Jackson Symphony Orchestra and the Meridian Symphony Orchestra and at the Brevard Music Center in North Carolina. In the summer following her junior year in high school, she was one of two flutists chosen nationally through auditions to study with William Kincaid, principal flutist with the Philadelphia Orchestra.
Barbara received her Bachelor of Music Degree in performance from Oberlin Conservatory, Ohio, where she played with the Oberlin Symphony Orchestra.While in college, she worked in the summers with the Aspen Colorado Festival Orchestra. After graduation from Oberlin, she became the principal flutist with the Symphony Orchestra of Quebec and was a professor of flute at Laval University and the Music Conservatory of Quebec. She performed and recorded with several chamber music groups, including the Chamber Ensemble of Quebec, and was principal flutist at the Marlboro Music Festival in Vermont.
Barbara retired in 2009 and traveled extensively throughout the world, studying for her trips with the same focused discipline she had devoted to playing the flute. She became involved in Old Quebec community activities and served on the Board of Directors of the Friends and Owners of Old Homes in the Province of Quebec.
Survivors include her stepchildren Annie, Marie-Claude and Pascal Simard, and nine grandchildren, her sister Alice Todd Perry (Jackson, MS), her brothers Dr. Wendell Todd (Madison, MS) and Dr. Mark Todd (Seattle, Washington), and her step-sister Jan Martin (Port Charlotte, Florida). She is also survived by nephews Jim Perry (Jackson, MS), Norman Todd (Los Angeles, CA), and James Todd (Seattle, WA), her nieceRebecca Perry Posey (Birmingham, AL), and their children.
A Memorial Service will be held at St. James' Episcopal Church in Jackson, MS on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 2:00 pm. A commemorative ceremony will be held at the Morin Cultural Center in Quebec City on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at 4:30 pm.
Memorials may be made to the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra Education Programs, P.O. Box 2052, Jackson, MS 39225 or .
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019