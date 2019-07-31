|
|
Barbara Williamson
Canton - Barbara Alice Hailey Williamson passed away at Madison County Nursing Home on August 29, 2019. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm on Wednesday, July 31, at Breeland Funeral Home in Canton, with the funeral following at 2:00 pm.
Barbara was born in DeKalb, MS, on March 11, 1934. She graduated from DeKalb High School, East Mississippi Community College, and Mississippi State College for Women. Barbara taught elementary school for 40 years - three years in Meridian, 11 years at Canton Elementary, and 26 years at Canton Academy. After her retirement, she enjoyed traveling with her husband, working in her garden, and painting.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Holly and Rowena Van Devender Hailey, and sister Catherine Hoyt Gressett. She is survived by her devoted husband of 58 years, Bradley T. Williamson; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, James and Frances Williamson; and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is also survived by the many students and close friends whose lives she touched.
Memorials may be sent to First United Methodist Church, 3301 S. Liberty St., Canton, MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 31, 2019