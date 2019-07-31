Services
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
(601) 859-3661
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Williamson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Williamson


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Williamson Obituary
Barbara Williamson

Canton - Barbara Alice Hailey Williamson passed away at Madison County Nursing Home on August 29, 2019. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm on Wednesday, July 31, at Breeland Funeral Home in Canton, with the funeral following at 2:00 pm.

Barbara was born in DeKalb, MS, on March 11, 1934. She graduated from DeKalb High School, East Mississippi Community College, and Mississippi State College for Women. Barbara taught elementary school for 40 years - three years in Meridian, 11 years at Canton Elementary, and 26 years at Canton Academy. After her retirement, she enjoyed traveling with her husband, working in her garden, and painting.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Holly and Rowena Van Devender Hailey, and sister Catherine Hoyt Gressett. She is survived by her devoted husband of 58 years, Bradley T. Williamson; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, James and Frances Williamson; and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is also survived by the many students and close friends whose lives she touched.

Memorials may be sent to First United Methodist Church, 3301 S. Liberty St., Canton, MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Breeland Funeral Home
Download Now