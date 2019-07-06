Services
1927 - 2019
Barney Jean Allen Obituary
Barney Jean Allen

Clinton - Barney Jean Allen died peacefully at home in her sleep in the early hours of July 4, 2019. She was 92. She was born March 7, 1927, in North Carrollton, MS. She spent most of her childhood in Issaquena County, MS, and graduated from high school in Rolling Fork, MS. She attended Delta State Teacher's College (Delta State University), graduating in 1948, with a degree in art education. She began her teaching career in Moorehead, MS, taught in Clarksdale, Greenville, and Clinton, MS, where she started the art program and from where she retired. She married her husband James Lonnie Allen in 1951, and they enjoyed 56 years of marriage.

She loved working in her yard, volunteering at church, and being around her friends and family-especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Barney D Younger and Exa C. Hightower Younger; her husband, two sisters, Mary Ray Davis and Johnnie Cook.

She is survived by her son, James B. Allen (Susan); grandchildren, Chris Allen, and Jennifer Reese (Braxton), two step-grandchildren, Ben Willig (Lindsay), Josh Willig, and four great-grandchildren, Hunter Allen, Leighton Reese, Campbell Reese and Harvey Willig.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The National WWII Museum or the .

Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at Lakewood Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home chapel on Monday at 2:00 PM with visitation one hour prior. Interment will be at Lakewood Memorial Park.

Published in Clarion Ledger on July 6, 2019
