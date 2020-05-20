Barney Joseph Taylor
1942 - 2020
Barney Joseph Taylor

Clinton - Barney Joseph Taylor, 77, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Merit Central in Jackson. A private committal service will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park on Friday, May 22 at 1:00 PM. Friends are encouraged to join the service via Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/LakewoodMemorial/

Mr. Taylor was born in Louisville, MS on November 4, 1942 to the late Barney and Mattie Mildred Williams Taylor. Upon graduation from Louisville High School, he joined the MS National Guard. He then pursued a career with the United States Postal Service until his retirement in 1998. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. Mr. Taylor was a longtime member of Northside Baptist Church. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Eunice Sutton Taylor and his parents.

He is survived by his daughter, Kathy Wills McCollough (Mike); sisters, Mildred Barnell Cochran and Bettye Jane McCulloch; grandson, Stephen Wills; and two nieces.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church Clinton at www.fbcclinton.org/give or First Baptist Church, 100 E. College Street, Clinton, MS 39056

Please visit lakewoodfuneralhomes.com for online guestbook.




Published in Clarion Ledger from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Committal
01:00 PM
Lakewood Memorial Park
