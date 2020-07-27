Barney Ray ScrogginsBentonia - Barney Ray Scroggins, 74, of Bentonia, was born on September 9, 1945, and went to be with his heavenly Father on Saturday, July 25, 2020. He was raised in the Delta and followed in his father's footsteps as a farmer until the early 80s. He began a new career in the construction industry and retired as a Superintendent with Hemphill Construction in December of 2016. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great -grandfather and friend to many. He was a very caring man who never met a stranger and was always willing to help others. He was a faithful member and Trustee of Mount Olivet United Methodist Church.He is survived by Sharon, his loving wife of 37 years; son, Barney Ray "Bubba" Scroggins, Jr. (Michelle) of Bentonia, and daughters Gail Thompson of Brandon and Coby McGraw (Boyd) of Meridian. He was the proud Papaw of grandchildren, Brandi Collins (Zach), Kati Dunn (Wilson), Hunter Ray Scroggins (Anna), Taylor Scroggins, Cole McDonald (Allison), Molly and Carter McGraw and great-grandchildren: Patton, Carson, and Cash Collins; Stella Dunn; Emma Rose Scroggins, and soon-to-be Macie Cole McDonald. He is also survived by his brother, Raymond Scroggins, and sisters Charlotte Hogue (Bobby) and Alice Brooks (Jimmy).Barney Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Edna Scroggins; his sister, Clara Gilmer; granddaughter Railey Claire Thompson and son-in-law, Robby Thompson. He is also preceded in death by his faithful canine companion, Ginger.Although our hearts are filled with emptiness and sorrow he has left us with a lifetime of wonderful memories. He will truly be missed and loved forever.Services will be graveside at 10 am on Tuesday, July 28th, at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, located at 3785 Hwy 433, Bentonia, Ms. All friends and family are invited to attend. Stricklin-KIng Funeral Home of Yazoo City has been entrusted with teh arrangements.