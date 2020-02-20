|
Barrie Hudson Sivils
Brandon - Barrie Sivils, 29, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, after being diagnosed with cancer on December 17, 2019. She fought this terrible illness with dignity, grace and immeasurable strength.
A celebration of her life will be at 3 p.m., Sunday, February 23, 2020 at The Cedars, 4145 Old Canton Road, Jackson, Mississippi, 39216.
Barrie grew up helping her Mom and Dad run their family-owned restaurant, Bon Ami, in Northeast Jackson. It was in that kitchen that she became a stellar cook, excelling at fine desserts. In fact, she happily tackled most every chore at the restaurant, from waiting tables to mopping floors. She loved being there with her family, especially her adoring Nana and Aunt Pooh, who were at Bon Ami daily.
Above all else, Barrie loved her children, Aidan and Elliott. She was a devoted mother who cherished every minute with them.
Barrie was known by friends and family for her generosity, kindness intelligence and fierceness. As one close friend said, "She encouraged everyone around her to be kinder, to laugh harder, to love deeper and to be more forgiving."
She attended University Christian School and Holmes Community College, where she earned a paralegal degree. She first worked at Butler Snow LLP, and then at the City of Ridgeland Municipal Court Services.
Barrie is preceded in death by her grandparents, Mona and James Hudson of Crystal Springs, and Dr. David and Sarah Barry Wilson of Jackson. She is survived by her son, Aidan, and daughter, Elliott "Ellie" of Brandon; parents, Jim and Jane Hudson of Jackson; sister, Mimi Hudson Dunlap (James); nephew, Landyn Nicholson; many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and her amazing dog, Sascha.
In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to The Center for Violence Prevention at msc4vp.org; or Mississippi Toughest Kids Foundation at PO Box 520, Crystal Springs, MS, 39059.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020