|
|
Mrs. Beatta Cole Johnson
Jackson - Mrs. Beatta Cole Johnson, a retired educator, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020. A graveside service will be held Friday, April 24, 2020, at Garden Memorial Park Cemetery, Jackson, MS.
Mrs. Johnson was born March 6, 1936, in Tougaloo, Mississippi, to Cleonus Cole, Sr., and Delphia Cole.
Visitation, in accordance with COVID 19 guidelines, Will be Thursday, April 23, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Lakeover Funeral Home.
Mrs. Johnson held degrees from Tougaloo College and Jackson State University. She worked as a teacher and school counselor for 34 years. After retiring from K-12 education, she worked as a Career Counselor at Tougaloo College for 5 years.
Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Dr. Leslie Johnson. She is survived by: her children, Eric Johnson (Erna) Vernetta Johnson Bolden (Ventress Sr.), and Cedric Johnson (Tiffany); and grandchildren, Ventress Bolden Sr., Vincent Bolden, Elisha Johnson, Emberly Johnson, Derrick Johnson, and Gabrielle Johnson.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020