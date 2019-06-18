Becky Johnson



Kiln, MS - Vivian Rebecca (Becky) Johnson was born in Tupelo, Mississippi, March 10, 1953. She graduated from Pearl High School in 1971. She raised her children in Byram, MS married Bill and moved to Bay St. Louis, MS where they lived for 19 years together.



Becky was the first female elected as president of Jackson Jaycees in 1988-89. She also worked in various different public service positions: including the Mississippi Tax Commission, MDEQ/EPA, joint legislative staff for 6 years, and spent the remainder of her career at South Mississippi Regional Center in various positions from where she retired in 2017.



Becky served as a poll manager for 5 years, an active member and volunteered at Shiloh Baptist Church. She was active in women's prison ministry for over 3 years at Pearl River County Jail. Becky was the type of person who saw any need as an opportunity to serve and love. Becky opened her arms to the poor and fed the masses from her small kitchen. She was a hard worker, servant leader, fighter for her family, "cat whisperer" and loved by all.



She is Preceded in death by her father, James Henry Packer, II, and brother, Richard Allen Packer.



She is survived by her husband William (Bill) A. Johnson, mother, Arla Mae Bailey, brothers, James (Judy) Henry Packer, III, Ronald (Donna) Clay Packer, children, Jennifer (Robert) Truesdale, Joseph (Christina) Perkins, Jr, Amy Lynn Johnson, Andrew (Sarah) L. Johnson, Grandchildren, Reed and Lana Truesdale, Juvenal Garcia, Ava Johnson, A.J. Johnson, and several nieces and nephews and her adored animals, "Lucy", "Polka" and "Dottie".



Becky, age, 66, passed away suddenly Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport, MS. Visitation will be 12:00 noon until the 2pm funeral service on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Chancellor Funeral Home in Byram. Interment will follow at Terry Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shiloh Baptist Church, 28401 Shiloh Church Road, Perkinston, MS 39573. Online guest book available at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com. Published in Clarion Ledger on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary