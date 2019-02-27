|
Becky Lucius Jones
Baton Rouge, LA - Becky Lucius Jones passed peacefully in the loving company of her daughters on February 25, 2019. Becky was born in Des Arc, Arkansas on December 16, 1933, daughter of Roger Russell Lucius and Josie Lovett Lucius. She grew up on a farm in Webster County, Mississippi and attended Eupora High School. Becky held a Bachelors of Science degree in Education from Jackson State University and a Masters degree in Guidance Counseling from Mississippi State University.
Becky retired after 20 years of teaching at Durant Public School and served as the first Victim's Assistance Coordinator for the Fifth Circuit District. She enjoyed traveling, photography and remembering her many close family and friends from the photos they shared.
Becky and her late husband, Fred M. Jones are fondly remembered in Pearl for developing the Jones Center, which is now the Trade Days Flea Market, one of the top ten flea market destinations in the state of Mississippi.
Becky is survived by her two daughters, Deeta Bailey and her husband Joe Bailey, Lucia Fields and her husband Bill Fields, her two grandchildren, Riata and Slaton Fields, her brother, Ray Lucius and his wife Recenah Lucius, and her many, many cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2018 from 4pm-7pm at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl, Mississippi. An intimate memorial service will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home with Willie Weddle presiding. Immediately following will be a brief graveside service for interment.
The family would like to extend grateful thanks to the staff at Sunrise at Siegen Assisted Living in Baton Rouge, LA for caring for Becky in her final years with compassion and dignity.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 27, 2019