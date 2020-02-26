Services
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 853-7696
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bee Slater
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bee Slater


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bee Slater Obituary
Bee Slater

Ms. Bee Slater passed away peacefully February 22, 2020 at Springtree Rehab Center in Roanoke, VA at 96 years of age.

She had resided with her great-niece and family in Roanoke over the past five years. Bee was born November 29, 1923 in New Hebron, MS. She moved with her family to Jackson, Ms. in 1939 and attended Central High School, where she was a member of the high school band. Upon graduation, Bee went to work for South Central Bell in 1942 until her retirement, in 1981. She was a leader in her field, representing her area as a union rep and later promoted to management, supervising over 100 employees. She was one of the first women supervisors in the Jackson district.

Bee was a sweet soul who was cherished by many. She had a giving heart and had great love for her family. She served as caregiver to her mother, who lived with her until her death, and later took care of her older sister for several years until her passing.

Bee was preceded in death by her father: William Estus Slater; mother: Linnie (Batton) Slater; sisters: Jewell (Slater) Blackwell, Essie (Slater) Holmes; brother: Mac Slater (died in childhood); nephew: William (Billy) Holmes; and niece: Patricia Anderson Holmes. She is survived by great nieces, nephew, and several great-great nieces and nephew.

A Celebration of Ms. Bee's Life will be 2 PM Saturday February 29, 2020 at Parkway Funeral Home, 1161 Highland Colony Pkwy, Ridgeland, MS 39157. The family will receive friends 12-2 PM on Saturday.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -