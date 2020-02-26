|
|
Bee Slater
Ms. Bee Slater passed away peacefully February 22, 2020 at Springtree Rehab Center in Roanoke, VA at 96 years of age.
She had resided with her great-niece and family in Roanoke over the past five years. Bee was born November 29, 1923 in New Hebron, MS. She moved with her family to Jackson, Ms. in 1939 and attended Central High School, where she was a member of the high school band. Upon graduation, Bee went to work for South Central Bell in 1942 until her retirement, in 1981. She was a leader in her field, representing her area as a union rep and later promoted to management, supervising over 100 employees. She was one of the first women supervisors in the Jackson district.
Bee was a sweet soul who was cherished by many. She had a giving heart and had great love for her family. She served as caregiver to her mother, who lived with her until her death, and later took care of her older sister for several years until her passing.
Bee was preceded in death by her father: William Estus Slater; mother: Linnie (Batton) Slater; sisters: Jewell (Slater) Blackwell, Essie (Slater) Holmes; brother: Mac Slater (died in childhood); nephew: William (Billy) Holmes; and niece: Patricia Anderson Holmes. She is survived by great nieces, nephew, and several great-great nieces and nephew.
A Celebration of Ms. Bee's Life will be 2 PM Saturday February 29, 2020 at Parkway Funeral Home, 1161 Highland Colony Pkwy, Ridgeland, MS 39157. The family will receive friends 12-2 PM on Saturday.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020