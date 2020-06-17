Belle Wade Bowen Frame



Pinellas Park, FL - Belle Wade Bowen Frame (called Wade) died on June 14th at the age of 96 in Pinellas Park, FL. She graduated from Greenville High School where she was Valedictorian and Homecoming Queen. She attended Sophie Newcomb College, University of Mississippi, and graduated from Delta State University. She was married to Jesse Stewart Frame and had three children, Jesse Stewart (Buntin) Frame, Jr; Belle Wade Fitzpatrick, and Allen Frame. Predeceased by her parents John H. and Belle Wade Bowen, brothers John H. (Buddy) Bowen, Jr. and Allen (Dinky) Bowen, and her son Jesse (Buntin), she is survived by her children Belle Wade and Allen; three grandchildren, Katherine Stephenson, Kelly Frame, and Braxton Frame; and one great-grandchild, Carter Stephenson.



She started a kindergarten in her own home in Indianola, Mississippi, then founded a kindergarten for St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Indianola and later for St. James Episcopal Church in Greenville. She became a teacher and taught primary grades in Greenville, then junior high in Clinton. She moved to FL in 2007.



No services are planned.









