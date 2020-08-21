Ben Hamby
(December 07, 1950 - August 19, 2020)
Memorial services for Mr. Ben Hamby will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, August 24, 2020 at the Saulters Funeral Home Chapel. Mr. Hamby, age 69, passed away from this life on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson.
Ben Hamby was born on December 7, 1950 in Crossville, TN to Lloyd Hamby and Alma McElhaney Hamby. Mr. Hamby served in the United States Army National Guard. He was the Director of the Jefferson Davis County Economic Development District. He was a member of the Phalti Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father; stepmother, Sue Hamby and stepfather, Oran Keisman; and 1 brother-in-law, Don Sullivan.
Mr. Hamby is survived by his wife of 15 years, Mary Jean Hamby of Prentiss; 5 children, Doug Walker of Picayune, Casey Duncan (Kendalyn) of Knoxville, TN, Stephanie Johnson (Jim) of Atlanta, GA, Amanda Brantingham (Ted) of Chattanooga, TN, and Rachel Chappell (John) of Sarasota, FL; 5 grandchildren; 2 brothers, Larry Hamby (Cindy) of Knoxville, TN and Keith Hamby (Karen) of Grant, AL; 2 sisters, Karen Sullivan of Nashville, TN and Connie Senseney (Wayne) of Nashville, TN.
Visitation will be Monday, August 24, 2020 from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Saulters Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Ben's honor to Phalti Baptist Church, c/o Ginger Polk, 823 Clem Road, Prentiss, MS 39474.