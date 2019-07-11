|
|
Benjamin F. Dykes
Jackson - Benjamin F. Dykes (Benny) died peacefully July 5, 2019 at UMMC, Jackson, MS, surrounded by his family. He was born in Greenville, MS on March 19, 1941. He attended St. Joseph Church and graduated from St. Joseph Catholic School in Greenville. He graduated from Mississippi State University with a degree in Accounting. Benny was a business entrepreneur all his life, working in Greenville and Baton Rouge, LA and Jackson, MS.
Benny was a member of St. Richard Catholic Church in Jackson and a member of the Jackson Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed his volunteer work with Gleaners', Meals on Wheels and other church organizations. Benny enjoyed most sports, especially golf with his special "golf buddies" and SEC Football weekends. In his retirement years, he and Margaret enjoyed traveling and visiting with grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Forest and Josephine Dykes and sister, Elizabeth Ann Cummings. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Maggio Dykes, his daughter, Daphne Dykes Reid (Will), granddaughters, Ellen and Anna Reid, Richardson, TX.; brothers, Robert Dykes (Bonnie), Gainesville, FL, Sandy Dykes (Angela), Augusta, GA, and Paul Dykes (Brenda), Covington, LA; Stepsons, Michael Hipps, Jackson, MS, Marc Crawford and Barry Crawford, Baton Rouge, LA; Stepgrandsons, Conner Hipps, Jackson, Brayson Hipps and Gage Hipps, Crestview, FL.
Services were held Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with visitation at 10:00 A.M.at St. Richard Catholic Church in Jackson, MS. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or St. Richard Catholic Church in Jackson.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 11, 2019