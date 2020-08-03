Benjamin F. Farmer
Madison - Benjamin Ferguson (Ben) Farmer, 76, of Madison, MS, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2020.
Ben was born to parents John L. Farmer and Pearl Schrock Farmer on December 22, 1943, in Jackson, MS. He graduated from Forest Hill High School in 1962 and after graduating attended Hinds Community College. He then served in the National Guard for 6 years. He began his career with Western Electric (AT&T) in 1969, where he retired in 1999 after 30 years of service.
He married Sandra in 1971, who survives him. Ben is also survived by brother John Farmer (wife Lynda) of Brandon, MS, daughter Debbie Hamby (husband Greg) of Madison, MS., Brad Farmer (wife Jennifer) of Madison, MS. He is also survived by his grandchildren Ashley Hamby Horaist (husband Doug) of Lafayette, LA, Trace Hamby of Madison, MS, Kenzie Farmer of Madison, MS, Jessie Farmer of Madison, MS. (A favorite memory that his grandchildren will always remember is when he sang them "You are My Sunshine").
Ben was predeceased by parents John and Pearl Farmer, sister Mickey Hollingsworth and brother Jerry Lowery.
Ben's greatest pleasure in life was spending time with his grandchildren who dearly loved their Pawpaw. He was an avid stock car driver in the late 60's and early 70's. He enjoyed hunting, watching racing, listening to music (BlueGrass/Country) and reading about history.
He courageously battled Parkinson's disease for 14 years all while under the loving care of his wife, Sandra.
The memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Visitation at 10 a.m. and Graveside service to follow at 11 a.m. at Parkway Funeral Home & Parkway Memorial Cemetery located at 1161 Highland Colony Pkwy, Ridgeland, MS.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation in Ben's memory;
Website: www.parkinsonfoundation.org
Parkinson's Foundation
Miami: 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800
Miami, FL 33131