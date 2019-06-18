|
|
Benjamin Harrison Binegar
Durant - Benjamin Harrison Binegar died on June 14, 2019. Harris was born September 7, 1959 in Durant, Mississippi. Harris was a life long resident of Durant. After a stint in the oilfield, he worked as an arborist and a handyman in the Holmes County area.
Harris is survived by his children: Bridget Baird (Wes), Dustin Binegar (Ashley), Stevie Jones and Kayla Frances. He is also survived by his father, Billy Binegar, sister Leah Hannah (Larry), brother Scott Binegar (Margie), 4 granddaughters, and one grandson. Harris was preceded in death by his mother Rose Binegar.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, June 18 at First Baptist Church in Durant, MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 18, 2019