Resources
More Obituaries for Benjamin Binegar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benjamin Harrison Binegar

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Benjamin Harrison Binegar Obituary
Benjamin Harrison Binegar

Durant - Benjamin Harrison Binegar died on June 14, 2019. Harris was born September 7, 1959 in Durant, Mississippi. Harris was a life long resident of Durant. After a stint in the oilfield, he worked as an arborist and a handyman in the Holmes County area.

Harris is survived by his children: Bridget Baird (Wes), Dustin Binegar (Ashley), Stevie Jones and Kayla Frances. He is also survived by his father, Billy Binegar, sister Leah Hannah (Larry), brother Scott Binegar (Margie), 4 granddaughters, and one grandson. Harris was preceded in death by his mother Rose Binegar.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, June 18 at First Baptist Church in Durant, MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.