Dr. Benjamin Leslie "Les" Hammack
Madison - Dr. Benjamin Leslie "Les" Hammack, born March 7, 1934, passed away peacefully in his Madison, Mississippi, home on November 27, 2020. He was born in Slate Springs, MS and reared in Drew, MS, where he attended Drew High School. Dr. Hammack continued his studies at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine from which he earned his medical degree as a member of the University of Mississippi Medical Center's first medical school class. A long time family practitioner in Holly Springs, MS, Dr. Hammack also practiced medicine in Coffeeville, Calhoun City, Southaven and Oxford, MS. Outside of practicing medicine, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was also an avid reader and through the years his hobbies included hunting, biking, horses, golf, target shooting and dogs - especially his faithful companion, Pepper.
Dr. Hammack is predeceased by his wife, Bettye Jenkins Hammack and is survived by his children, George Hammack (Debra), Kala Noble (Michael), Emily Hammack (Mike Patterson) and Elizabeth Hammack Ducote (Andre), his grandchildren Emma Ducote, Caroline Ducote, Kaitlyn Noble and Nicholas Noble. He is also survived by his sisters Jane Beacham and Mary Hawkins. Memorial Service arrangements are to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his name to the University of Mississippi Medical Center School of Medicine, The American Cancer Society
or the Cure SURF1 Foundation.