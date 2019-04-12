Benjamin Oliver Cote, Sr.



Madison, MS - Born in Lufkin, TX on Nov 12, 1929 and passed on April 10, 2019.



He grew up in Jackson, MS in a family of 3 brothers and 1 sister. He attended St. Joseph Elementary and St. Joseph High School where he graduated in 1947. He was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Cathedral, where he served as an altar boy for most of his 12 years of school. He was also an active member of the Boy Scouts of America and attained the highest rank of Eagle Scout. During this period, the US was engaged in the Korean War and he was enlisted in the Air Force for 4 years.



Always interested in art, after graduation he worked as an apprentice with Walker Sign Co. in Jackson, also learning the expertise of the medium, gold leaf lettering. Years later, when St. Richards Catholic Church was built, he contracted to do the gold leafing behind the main altar.



In later years he formed his own company as an Independent Contractor, doing work for American Cyanamid painting the Pine-Sol semi-trucks and 3M National Advertising Company painting the colorful large highway advertising signs over 5 states.



During his active years and upon retirement, he was an avid bass fisherman, always on the quest for finding the right spot or "hole" where those bass were hiding.



He was a devoted father to his children and was a happy go lucky fellow to his friends and neighbors. He will be especially remembered for these traits!



Ben was predeceased by his parents, Dr. and Mrs. T. P. Cote (Dorothy), brothers Dr. and Mrs. T. P. Cote, Jr (Jeanette), Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Cote (Flora) and sister and brother in law Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Haley (Dorothy)



He is survived by his wife JoAnn, his children, Benjamin Oliver Cote, Jr. (Linda), Gwendolyn Cote Jennings, Margaret Cote Mysinger (Mark), Beverly Boswell.



He loved his grandchildren, Sean Jennings, Trey Campbell (Erin), Maegan Coffey, James Cote, Olivia Cote, Alex Cote, Wyatt Cote, Kristen Stanley (Dan) and Adam Boswell.



He is also survived by 8 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews he loved dearly.



We were all so blessed to have had Daddy, Ben, Benny, GranBenny and Uncle Ben in our lives for 89 wonderful years. Our hearts are broken - may he rest in peace.



Visitation will be held at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 9:00 am to 10:45 am. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am at the funeral home with burial following at Puckett Cemetery in Puckett, MS.



Condolences may be made at www.ottandlee.com Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 12, 2019