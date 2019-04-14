|
Bennie A. Salers
Brandon - Bennie A. Salers died Friday, April 12, 2019 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center following a brief illness. He was 72.
Bennie was born in Kosciusko, Ms. He was the son of the late Bennie Lee Salers and Christine Underwood Salers. He was a 1965 graduate of Morton High School, and served in the United States Army following graduation. He met and married the love of his life, Carol Schrage following his honorable discharge from the Army. They resided in Jackson where they raised their family before moving to Brandon.
Bennie managed the IHOP in North Jackson before he and his wife owned and operated their own franchise in Hattiesburg. Bennie then began his long career in the Food Service industry and eventually retired after over 27 years with Sysco Food Services. He was well known and loved for his sense of humor, honesty and integrity.
Bennie enjoyed all things golf. He served for many years as President of the Capitol Golf Association at the Sunny Guy Municipal Golf course and also the President of the Jackson Senior Men's Golf Association. He was a volunteer for the Sanderson Farms Championship for over 15 years, serving as a Hole Captain.
Bennie and his wife were longtime members of Colonial Heights Baptist Church where they were active in many activities. He was a very involved grandfather who adored his grandchildren, attending their plays, sports games, and any other events. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He will be missed dearly.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Jimmye Hamilton and Edwina Murphy; and brothers, Calvin Murphy and Curtis Neal Murphy.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carol Salers, of Brandon; son, Ben Salers, of Long Island, NY; daughter, Jennifer Gray (Brian), of Friendswood, TX; son, Scott Salers (Andrea), of Flowood; daughter, Amy Bradford (Pepper), of Vaughan; sisters: Barbara Taylor (Buddy); Patsy Busby (Kenny), Pam Hanko (Bob), Donna Lucas, Karen Dunn, and Mary Ellen Havard; grandchildren: Thomas, Kevin and Madalyn Gray; Caleb, Jonah, and Eli Salers; Chris and Nick Bradford; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Visitation with be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday and after 12:00 Noon on Wednesday at Colonial Heights Baptist Church, 444 Northpark Dr. in Ridgeland. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17 at Colonial Heights Baptist Church, with Dr. Chad Hunsberger, Pastor, Dr. Stan Buckley, and Dr. John Cofer, officiating. Interment will follow in Morton Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to the Preschool Ministry at Colonial Heights Baptist Church.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 14, 2019