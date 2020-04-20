Services
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
(601) 859-3661
Resources
More Obituaries for Bennie Hart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bennie Hart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bennie Hart Obituary
Bennie Hart

Canton - Bennie Hart, daughter of Clarence J. Hart, Sr. and Willie Beatrice Erickson Hart (both deceased) died on April 13, 2020 in Fayetteville, Georgia. She was 95 years old.

Bennie was born and raised in Canton, Mississippi. When she graduated from Canton High School, she was class valedictorian. She made her debut in Jackson, Mississippi in 1946, shortly before graduating from the University of Alabama.

In 1947 Bennie became a flight attendant with Delta Airline and continued working in that capacity until she retired at age 69. During that period Bennie was a committed world traveler, usually accompanied by her mother.

Bennie is survived by her brother, Samuel F. Hart, his wife Jo Ann, and her beloved sister-in-law, Barbara June Hart, as well as several nieces and nephews. Another brother, C.J. Hart Jr, predeceased Bennie. Bennie was married only briefly and had no children.

She will be remembered for her dedication to her family, particularly her mother, and for her loyalty to friends and Delta Airline.

At Bennie's direction, her remains will be placed in the Erickson plot in Canton Municipal Cemetery near her mother and maternal grandparents.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bennie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Breeland Funeral Home
Download Now