Bennie Hart
Canton - Bennie Hart, daughter of Clarence J. Hart, Sr. and Willie Beatrice Erickson Hart (both deceased) died on April 13, 2020 in Fayetteville, Georgia. She was 95 years old.
Bennie was born and raised in Canton, Mississippi. When she graduated from Canton High School, she was class valedictorian. She made her debut in Jackson, Mississippi in 1946, shortly before graduating from the University of Alabama.
In 1947 Bennie became a flight attendant with Delta Airline and continued working in that capacity until she retired at age 69. During that period Bennie was a committed world traveler, usually accompanied by her mother.
Bennie is survived by her brother, Samuel F. Hart, his wife Jo Ann, and her beloved sister-in-law, Barbara June Hart, as well as several nieces and nephews. Another brother, C.J. Hart Jr, predeceased Bennie. Bennie was married only briefly and had no children.
She will be remembered for her dedication to her family, particularly her mother, and for her loyalty to friends and Delta Airline.
At Bennie's direction, her remains will be placed in the Erickson plot in Canton Municipal Cemetery near her mother and maternal grandparents.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020