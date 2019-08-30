|
Benny Warren
Crystal Springs - Benny Warren went to his heavenly home on August 28, 2019 at 80 years of age. Benny was a lifelong resident of Crystal Springs. He was a member of Highland Baptist Church, Crystal Springs. He was retired from the Army National Guard and many businesses he owned throughout the years.
Mr. Warren was preceded in death by his grandson, Kristopher Knight.
He is survived by his wife, Vickie Warren; sons, Jeffrey Ty Mixon and Benson Warren; daughter, Carla Nutt; 3 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Services will be held at Highland Baptist Church, Crystal Springs, with visitation, Friday, August 30, 2019, from 5:30p.m.-9:00p.m. and Saturday visitation from 1pm-2pm and funeral services at 2pm at Highland. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 30, 2019