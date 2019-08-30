Services
Stringer Family Funeral Homes
26141 Highway 27
Crystal Springs, MS 39059
(601) 892-1521
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Highland Baptist Church
Crystal Springs, MS
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Highland Baptist Church
Crystal Springs, MS
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Highland Baptist Church
Crystal Springs, MS
Resources
More Obituaries for Benny Warren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benny Warren


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Benny Warren Obituary
Benny Warren

Crystal Springs - Benny Warren went to his heavenly home on August 28, 2019 at 80 years of age. Benny was a lifelong resident of Crystal Springs. He was a member of Highland Baptist Church, Crystal Springs. He was retired from the Army National Guard and many businesses he owned throughout the years.

Mr. Warren was preceded in death by his grandson, Kristopher Knight.

He is survived by his wife, Vickie Warren; sons, Jeffrey Ty Mixon and Benson Warren; daughter, Carla Nutt; 3 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Services will be held at Highland Baptist Church, Crystal Springs, with visitation, Friday, August 30, 2019, from 5:30p.m.-9:00p.m. and Saturday visitation from 1pm-2pm and funeral services at 2pm at Highland. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Benny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now