|
|
Bernard "Bernie" J. Ebbers
Brookhaven - Bernard "Bernie" J. Ebbers ran in to the arms of Jesus on February 2, 2020, surrounded by his family in Brookhaven, Miss. Bernie was born on August 27, 1941 and was 78 years old at the time of this death.
Bernie Ebbers was many things to many people, but the greatest role he ever had was being a father to his girls. Bernie invested in people's lives and the fingerprints of his charity continue to endure today on many. From providing tuition and support to students to funding mission activities, Bernie made a lasting impact on many people's lives, often anonymously.
Bernie began as a coach and took that approach in every aspect of life. He encouraged and motivated on a personal level to the benefit of everyone. He and Linda loved basketball and raising their daughters. They also loved Brookhaven and its people where he had a passion for leading Sunday School and they participated in mission work for years.
Bernie's life and how he loved people has left an impact on the lives of all who knew him. Bernie never stopped teaching others about the Lord, leading his family, and spreading the love of Christ, no matter his circumstances. The Ebbers family is especially grateful to have been by his side for the last weeks of his life here on earth.
Bernie is preceded in death by his parents, Kathleen Mary and John Tony Ebbers, and grandchildren Baby Easley and Bernie Ellen Gates.
He is survived by Linda Ebbers, daughters Ave Easley (David), Treasure Ebbers Beeson (Dwayne), Joy Ebbers Bourne, Faith Ebbers Gates (Michael); grandchildren Nathanael Easley, Rachel Easley, Gabryelle Easley; Jordan Beeson Stewart (Jacob), Jonathan Beeson, Juliana Beeson; Truett Bourne, Elizabeth Bourne; Emma Gates, Lillie Gates, Ruth Ellen Gates, Mary Michael Gates; great-grandson Elliott Bernard Stewart; brothers John Ebbers, James Ebbers, and Stephen Ebbers; and a sister Marion Olthuis.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Brookhaven, with visitation from 4-6 pm. Friends and family are encouraged to dress "Bernie casual."
Condolences and other information are available online at www.riverwoodfamily.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020