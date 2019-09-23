|
Bernice Butler Redfern
Richland - Bernice Butler Redfern, 85, died Friday, September 20, 2019 at home. Visitation is at Lakewood Funeral Home in Jackson on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 5 pm to 7 pm and Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 9 am to 10 am with a funeral service to follow. Interment at Lakewood Memorial Park.
Mrs. Redfern was born March 11, 1934. She lived in Richland for 53 years. She is survived by her three daughters and their families, Marilyn Brabham (Barry) and their children, Kenton (Alicia), Breanna, Coleton, Paisley Brabham and Stuart Brabham, Rita Miller (Willie) and their son, Justin (Danielle), Hailey, Makayla and Reagan Miller, Beth Redfern and her children, Samantha Staggs and Matthew Staggs. Mrs. Redfern was one of 13 children and is survived by her brother, Jack (Lois) Butler of Prentiss and five sisters, Willie Mae Hinton of Crystal Springs, Grace (Thurman) of Mt. Olive, Janie (Harlos) of Carson, Patsy (Bobbie) of Richland and Dorothy (George) of Richland; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Kenneth Dale Redfern; parents, Ullie and Regina Butler; brothers, Guy Butler, John Butler, JM Butler, Dan Butler, David Butler and sister, Bonnie Butler Redfern.
She loved doing cross stitching, crocheting and quilting. However, quilting was her favorite. She made quilts for her daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren and others. We would like to thank her sitters and the entire staff at Kare-In-Home Hospice for all their great care. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Richland.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 23, 2019