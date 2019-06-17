|
Bernie Allen McGee
Brandon, MS - Bernie Allen McGee, 41, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, MS. Funeral services will be 2pm Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS. Visitation will be 6-9pm Monday at the funeral home and starting at 1pm on Tuesday. Interment will follow in Crossroads Cemetery in Pelahatchie, MS.
Bernie was born on July 15, 1977, to Johnny Ray McGee and Brenda Howard McGee. Bernie loved the outdoors especially camping, hiking and riding his bike. He never met a stranger and loved his family and friends very much. Bernie was full of life.
Survivors include his wife, Paige McGee; mother, Brenda McGee; sons, David McGee and wife Tabitha, Nathan Muirhead, Scott McGee, John McGee and Kyle McGee; granddaughters, Isabella McGee, Lily May McGee Serenity McGee; sister Angie Williams and husband John; and niece, Nesya Williams.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 17, 2019