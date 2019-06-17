Services
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
Bernie Allen McGee


1977 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bernie Allen McGee Obituary
Bernie Allen McGee

Brandon, MS - Bernie Allen McGee, 41, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, MS. Funeral services will be 2pm Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS. Visitation will be 6-9pm Monday at the funeral home and starting at 1pm on Tuesday. Interment will follow in Crossroads Cemetery in Pelahatchie, MS.

Bernie was born on July 15, 1977, to Johnny Ray McGee and Brenda Howard McGee. Bernie loved the outdoors especially camping, hiking and riding his bike. He never met a stranger and loved his family and friends very much. Bernie was full of life.

Survivors include his wife, Paige McGee; mother, Brenda McGee; sons, David McGee and wife Tabitha, Nathan Muirhead, Scott McGee, John McGee and Kyle McGee; granddaughters, Isabella McGee, Lily May McGee Serenity McGee; sister Angie Williams and husband John; and niece, Nesya Williams.

You may share condolences at www.ottandlee.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 17, 2019
