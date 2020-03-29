|
|
Bernie Trebotich
Jackson - Peter Bernard Trebotich Jr. "Bernie" of Jackson area, passed away March 28, 2020, at Baptist hospital. Due to current circumstances, there will be a memorial service at a later date.
Bernie was born to the late, Pete and Marie Trebotich of Jackson, MS where he lived for 65 years. Bernie graduated from St Joseph Catholic School c/o 1970 and he enjoyed planning and attending St. Joe reunion functions. Bernie worked his whole career in the glass business where he was known by many. Bernie loved all sports. He grew up playing baseball and continued softball as an adult. But he may have loved watching his children and grandchildren playing sports more. Papaw Bernie never missed a game.
Special thanks to Dr Rooks, Dr Guild, and Baptist nursing staff for their exceptional cardiac care.
He was survived by children: Robert Sims (Amye), Brandy Smith (Bear), Bo Trebotich; siblings Deborah Trebotich, Paul Trebotich, Georgette Cerula (Paul), Mitchell Trebotich; 7 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson, many cousins, nieces, and nephews and his 2 faithful furry companions Callie and Emmie.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:
Say Something Assembly (BT1802)
PO Box 6037
Brandon, MS 39047-6037
The Mustard Seed
1085 Luckney Rd
Brandon, MS 39047
An online guest book is available at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020