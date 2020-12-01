Bert Kemp



Longview - Bert Kemp, age 74, passed away and smiled at God on Sunday afternoon, November 29th, 2020 at Longview Regional Hospital after a year of fighting Hemolytic Anemia that developed into an unstoppable Pneumonia.



Bert was born on October 15, 1946 in Madden, Mississippi, Leake County, to Mallie Kaye (Thaggard) and Fonzie Kemp. He graduated from Madden High School, East Central Junior College and attended The University of Southern Mississippi and Mississippi College.



Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 53 years, Carole (Stewart) Kemp; daughter Jennifer Muirhead and husband Dr. Joel Muirhead; granddaughters Meghan Muirhead, Lauren Muirhead and Meredith Muirhead; and his brother Pat Kemp and wife Barbara. Sister-in-law Jan Sanford, brother-in-law Carter Stewart, first cousins, Mary(Thaggard) Seals husband Troy, Dwight Thaggard wife Vita, Gary Thaggard wife Nancy, Joe Mack Thaggard wife Peggy, many Neices and nephews and many Mississippi and Texas friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents and nephew Jeffrey Kemp.



Bert was a resident of Florence Mississippi for over 45 years but chose to move with Carole to Longview Texas six years ago to be near his daughter and grandchildren. He was a member of Briar Hill Baptist Church. He worked in the Food Distribution Industry most of his life. He loved nothing better than working outside on the tractor, working in his garden and planting beautiful flowers. When he did take the time to rest he was a voracious reader, downloading books on his kindle daily!



His heart truly belonged to his three granddaughters, watching them become young adults, giving advice, teaching them things and just being a listening ear made him such a precious Papaw to be treasured and he will forever be in their hearts.



Thank you to All the many ICU nurses, Respiratory Therapists and Doctors, Nurse Practitioners and Physicians Assistants at Longview Regional Hospital who worked tirelessly these last couple of weeks to do all they could.



Visitation will be at Rader Funeral Home at 11:00 am Saturday December 5th, followed by a service in the chapel at 12:00pm. He will be laid to rest at Rosewood Park Cemetery in Longview Texas.









