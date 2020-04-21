|
Bert "Toby" Nokes, Jr.
Benoit - Bert "Toby" Nokes, Jr. passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 19, 2020. Born to Bert and Mildred Nokes nee Richardson on September 16, 1937, Toby lived a full and eventful life. After spending his young adulthood moving around Mississippi for work, he settled in Benoit, Mississippi where he lived the last 40+ years of his life. He served four terms as an Alderman and two terms as Mayor of Benoit. During his time as Mayor, he was responsible for bringing internet and cable television to Benoit. He also served Bolivar County for nearly 30 years as a Sheriff's Deputy, eventually retiring as Chief Deputy. Age did not slow him. At age 69 he out partied friends nearly one-third his age. He drove a stock car around the track at Talladega at age 78 and continued to biannually shut the party down at the Talladega race track up until April 2019.
Despite his high level of general badassery, Toby is probably most remembered for the relationships he formed. He both loved well and was well loved by many people. He married the former Helen Coghlan on December 23, 1954, with whom he is now reunited in Glory. Toby was also predeceased by his parents and brother, Robert Wesley "Smokey" Nokes. He is survived by the children of his 44-year marriage, Bert Nokes, III (Delores) and Pam Nokes Litton (David). He is also survived by his five grandchildren; three by birth (Jeremy, Jessica, and Elizabeth) and two by acquisition (Nicole and Brad). He leaves behind his five adoring great-grandchildren, Tommy, Millie, Liam, Charlie, and Elsie, his siblings, Doris Britt, Delores LeBlanc, and William Nokes (Pat), dozens of nieces and nephews, countless friends, and zero strangers.
The family would like to thank all of the nurses and staff that cared for Toby during his final illness and especially Dr. Jimmy Jones and Dr. Guanghzi Qu. A private graveside service will be conducted for immediate family under the auspices of Cleveland Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to Mississippi Deputy Sheriff's Association or Sta Home Health & Hospice.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020